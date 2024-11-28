SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: Last day to raise objections at ssc.gov.in, check steps to download & details here

Staff Selection Commission will be closing the window to raise objections against SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2024 and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: The objection window will close today at 4 PM on the official website. (Hindustan Times)

The deadline to raise objections is 4 PM, as per the official notice.

To raise objections, candidates will need to make a payment of ₹100 per question per answer challenged.

Also read: Consortium of 6 top Australian universities to set up campus in Gurugram

Notably, the SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2024 was conducted on November 18, 2024, at different centres across the country, and the answer key was released by the commission on November 26, 2024.

Along with the answer key, the candidate’s response sheet was also uploaded on the website and could be downloaded using their registered login ID and password.

Also read: IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to check here

As per the notice, “The commission would obtain Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein. The candidates are advised to visit the Staff Selection Commission’s website and also the website of the Regional/Sub-Regional offices from where they have appeared at regular intervals for further updates”

Also read: MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule out at cetcell.mahacet.org, check all exam dates here

Meanwhile, candidates can download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 by following the steps mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, click on SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 link. Enter your credentials in new login module and click on submit. Your SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website,