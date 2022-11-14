BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 today for around 4.75 lakh candidates

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination today, November 14. The tentative date for declaration of result was mentioned on the exam calendar of the commission. BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 live updates.

Aspirants will get their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in and/or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This year, over 6 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. The exam was first held on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day due to paper leak. Around 4.75 lakh candidates appeared in the re-examination held on September 30, as per BPSC officials.

The preliminary answer key of the test was released a few days after the exam and objections were invited from students till October 12. The commission may publish the final answer key along with results.

How to check BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 67th CCE Prelims result link. Open the PDF file. Find your result using roll number.

