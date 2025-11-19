Edit Profile
    BPSC Prelims Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check 71st CCE prelims results here

    BPSC Prelims Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check 71st CCE prelims results is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:14 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

    BPSC Prelims Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check 71st CCE prelims results here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    The 71st preliminary examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination was two hours.There were 150 questions which candidates had to attempt. The exam also has negative marking, wherein 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

    The provisional answer key was released on September 19, and the objection window was closed on September 21, 2025.

    Direct link to check BPSC Prelims Result 2025

    BPSC Prelims Result 2025: How to download

    To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

    2. Click on the BPSC Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

