BPSC Prelims Result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check 71st CCE prelims results here

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The 71st preliminary examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination was two hours.There were 150 questions which candidates had to attempt. The exam also has negative marking, wherein 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
The provisional answer key was released on September 19, and the objection window was closed on September 21, 2025.