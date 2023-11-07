close_game
BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023: Web copies released on results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023: Web copies released on results.biharboardonline.com

HT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023

Candidates can go to results.biharboardonline.com and download it.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded web copies of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Candidates can go to results.biharboardonline.com and download it. The website link has been given below.

Bihar STET Result 2023: BSEB releases web copies released on results.biharboardonline.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BSEB STET result website: http://results.biharboardonline.com/

Results of the exam was announced on October 3.

BSEB Bihar STET result 2023 (photo posted on X by BSEB)
The state-level teacher eligibility test in Bihar took place from September 4 to September 15, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts.

As informed by the board, 4,28,387 candidates had appeared for the STET examination of whom 2,71,872 were for paper 1 and 1,56,515 candidates were for paper 2. As many as 3,00, 726 or 79.79 per cent of candidates have qualified in the examination.

Bihar STET result 2023: Know how to download web copies

Go to the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, open the Bihar STET result 2023 link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Download the web copy of your result.

Tuesday, November 07, 2023
