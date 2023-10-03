BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 out on bsebstet.com, direct link to check scores

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores by logging into bsebstet.com. The direct link has been provided below. BSEB STET result 2023 live updates.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Declared: Check Scores on bsebstet.com

Login credentials required to download STET result are: Application number and date of birth.

Ahead of results, BSEB released answer keys of all subjects for which the exam was held. The board had also provided a window during which objections to the preliminary answer key were invited.

How to check BSEB Bihar STET result 2023

Go to the examination website, bsebstet.com.

Open the link to check scorecards.

Enter the required information and login.

Check your result.

For future uses, save a copy of the result page.

BSEB conducted Bihar STET 2023 from September 4 to 15, 2023 at exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days.

