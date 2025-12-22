CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard link when out

Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025. The objection management window closed on December 10, 2025.

The CAT Centre received a total of 187 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts. The panels of sectional review experts for CAT 2025 reviewed all the objections that were received during this window.

A total of 187 objections were received out of which only 1 objection was accepted.

The final answer key was released on December 17, 2025.