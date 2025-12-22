CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard link when out
CAT Result 2025 News Live: IIM CAT scorecard will be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CAT Result 2025 News Live: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Kozhikode, has not yet announced the CAT Result 2025. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check the results on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT examination was held on November 30, 2025 at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was 120 minutes. The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes. The exam comprised of 3 sections- VARC, DILR and QA....Read More
Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
The answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025. The objection management window closed on December 10, 2025.
The CAT Centre received a total of 187 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts. The panels of sectional review experts for CAT 2025 reviewed all the objections that were received during this window.
A total of 187 objections were received out of which only 1 objection was accepted.
The final answer key was released on December 17, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CAT Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on CAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
