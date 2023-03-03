CBSE announces CTET result 2023, over 9.5 lakh candidates qualify

CTET Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results of the December 2022 edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET. Candidates can login to the official website, ctet.nic.in to check their scores. CTET result will also be available on DigiLocker, CBSE said. CTET result 2023 live updates.

Direct link to chec CBSE CTET result.

This time, a total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for paper 1 of CTET, of whom 14,22,959 took the test and 5,79,844 candidates have qualified.

In paper 2, the total number of registered candidates is 15,39,464. Of them, 12,76,071 appeared in the exam and 3,76,025 have qualified.

Candidates can check CTET result on the official website using their roll numbers.

The sixteenth edition of the national-level teacher eligibility test took place between December 28 and February 7. CBSE also conducted re-exam for students affected by technical glitches on scheduled exam days.

The test was held in computer-based mode.

The preliminary answer key was uploaded on the exam website on February 14 and candidates were asked to submit objections, if any, by February 17.

The final answer key is awaited. Candidates should visit the official website for more information.

How to check CBSE CTET result 2023

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the link to view CTET result. Login with your registered mobile number. Check and download CTET result/scorecard. Save a copy for future uses.