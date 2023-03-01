CTET Result 2023 December LIVE: CBSE CTET results expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CTET Result 2023 December soon. The CBSE CTET results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The Board has not issued any circular as on when the CTET result will be announced. As per some media reports, the CTET results is expected to be out on first week of March 2023.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The answer key for the same was released by CBSE on February 14, 2023. The last date to submit the challenges was till February 17, 2023. Candidates can check latest updates on result, scores, final answer key and other details below.