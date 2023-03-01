Home / Education / Exam Results / CTET Result 2023 December LIVE: CBSE CTET results expected soon at ctet.nic.in
CTET Result 2023 December LIVE: CBSE CTET results expected soon at ctet.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 03:01 PM IST

CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates: CBSE CTET results is expected to release soon on ctet.nic.in. Check latest updates on CBSE CTET results, scores, final answer key below. 

CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates:
CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates:(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CTET Result 2023 December soon. The CBSE CTET results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

The Board has not issued any circular as on when the CTET result will be announced. As per some media reports, the CTET results is expected to be out on first week of March 2023. 

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The answer key for the same was released by CBSE on February 14, 2023. The last date to submit the challenges was till February 17, 2023. Candidates can check latest updates on result, scores, final answer key and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    CTET date: No official update yet 

    The Board has not issued any circular as on when the CTET result will be announced. As per past trends, the CTET results is expected to be out on first week of March 2023.

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    How to download CTET Result 2023

    Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Click on CTET Result link on the home page.

    Enter your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check result and download the page.

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    Where to download CTET Result 2023

    CTET result 2023 can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    CTET Result 2023: Exam dates 

    CTET exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023, at different cities across the country. The CTET 2022 examination was conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres.

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    CTET Result 2023 official website

    ctet.nic.in

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    CTET Result 2023 link: Not available 

    CTET Result 2023 link will be available when the results are out. The results can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    CTET Result 2023 date: No official announcement yet

    CTET Result 2023 date has not been officially announced yet. The result is expected to release soon on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    CTET Result 2023 answer key: Released on February 14

    CTET Result 2023 answer key was released on February 14, 2023. The objection window was opened till February 17, 2023. 

