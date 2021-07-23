Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results tomorrow

This year, the board did not conduct any examination and evaluated students’ academic performance on the basis of their pre-board exams and internal assessments
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The final results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for the academic year 2020-21 will be declared on Saturday at 3pm, according to a press release issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.

This year, the board did not conduct any examination and evaluated students' academic performance on the basis of their pre-board exams and internal assessments.

Also Read | No rechecking of marks this year: CISCE

“The results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021 examinations will be made available on the website of the council and through SMS. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the CAREERS portal,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the board in a press release on Friday.

Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website — www.cisce.org www.results.cisce.org

The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS. To receive their ICSE result 2021, candidates need to message the number 09248082883 with their unique ID as ICSE 1234567 (seven digit unique ID).To receive the ISC result, candidates need to message the number 09248082883 with their unique ID as ISC 1234567 (seven digit unique ID).

