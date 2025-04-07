CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will resume hearing pleas challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) results tomorrow, April 8. The entrance test is for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating National Law Universities (CLAT UG and CLAT PG). CLAT 2025 was held in December, and the result was announced in the same month. Petitions were filed in various high courts, claiming that many questions in the exam were incorrect....Read More

In February, the Supreme Court of India ordered the transfer of all petitions to the Delhi High Court to avoid conflicting rulings and streamline the proceedings.

Check live updates on CLAT 2025 result hearing at Delhi HC below: