CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Delhi HC told 2 questions problematic, hearing resumes tomorrow
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will resume hearing pleas challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) results tomorrow, April 8. The entrance test is for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at participating National Law Universities (CLAT UG and CLAT PG). CLAT 2025 was held in December, and the result was announced in the same month. Petitions were filed in various high courts, claiming that many questions in the exam were incorrect....Read More
In February, the Supreme Court of India ordered the transfer of all petitions to the Delhi High Court to avoid conflicting rulings and streamline the proceedings.
Check live updates on CLAT 2025 result hearing at Delhi HC below:
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Hearing for today ends, to resume tomorrow
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Hearing ends for the day. The court will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Questions challenged by students being discussed
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Consortium’s counsel is currently taking the court through the questions that have been challenged by the students.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Constortium says 2 questions problematic
Senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao for the consortium of NLUs: We are only aggrieved by 2 questions.
Finding these 2 questions to be problematic, what is the solution suggested by the single judge?
-bench to Rao
Rao: Discard the questions.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins soon
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi HC will start hearing please soon.
HC will first hear pleas related to the results of UG
Court: There is more urgency as far as UG admission is concerned. Court says it can hear matter in 2 bunches — UG & PG. let’s start the hearing, at least the UG matters.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: When will the hearing begin
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: It is not confirmed yet when the hearing will begin. The HC bench was hearing item number 13 before lunch and will re-assble at around 2:45 pm.
The CLAT matter is listed as item number 27.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Why SC transfered pleas to Delhi HC?
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court in February transfered all petitions challenging the CLAT results to the Delhi high court, ensuring a unified and expedited adjudication process. The decision was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan.
The bench observed that similar challenges to the CLAT 2025 results were pending before multiple high courts, including those of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Bombay and Punjab & Haryana. To avoid conflicting rulings and streamline proceedings, the SC consolidated all cases to a single forum.
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: What Delhi HC said last time?
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: During the last hearing, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay stressed the importance of prompt action to ease the anxiety of students who have been awaiting clarity on the matter, suggesting that the matter could be addressed with expedited resolution.
(PTI)
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: About the exam
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: CLAT is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by participating National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. The Consortium of National Law Universities administers the test.
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: Delhi HC hearing begins soon
CLAT 2025 Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court hearing of pleas challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) result will begin soon. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.