CSIR NET result 2023 announced, know how to check scores

CSIR UGC NET 2023 result has been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the December 2022 and June 2023 Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official site csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also use the direct link given below to access their scorecards. CSIR UGC NET result 2023 live updates.

CSIR NET result 2023 announced

Direct link for results.

The final answer key of CSIR UGC NET was released on July 17.

To check CSIR UGC NET results, candidates have to use application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below.

How to check CSIR UGC NET result 2023

Go to the csirnet.nta.nic.in. Open the CSIR UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard download link, available under the candidate activity tab. Key in your application number, date of birth and login. Check and download CSIR UGC NET result 2023.

NTA conducted the entrance test on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 centres located in 178 cities across the country.

A total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible for the exam.