Live

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Where, how to check CSIR NET results

Jul 24, 2023 03:50 PM IST
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates will get their scorecards from csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will announce results of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Recently, the final provisional answer key of the test has been released and next, results will be declared. 

CSIR UGC NET result 2023 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks along with results. 

CSIR NET was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. 

A total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible for the exam this year. When available, the direct link to download scorecards will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 24, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    CSIR NET result 2023: Cut-off marks

    NTA will announce subject-wise CSIR NET cut-off marks for each category along with results.

  • Jul 24, 2023 03:36 PM IST

    Over 2 lakh students wait for CSIR NET results

    This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible to appear for the CSIR UGC NET exam.

  • Jul 24, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    CSIR UGC NET result 2023: How to check marks

    1. Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Open the scorecard download link under the candidate activity tab. 
    3. Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
    4. Check and download your result. 
  • Jul 24, 2023 03:16 PM IST

    CSIR NET result 2023: Where to check scores

    CSIR NET results will be announced on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scorecard download link may also be available on ntaresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 24, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Final provisional answer key released

    NTA has issued final provisional answer keys of all subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2023. Results will be announced next. 

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: Recent updates on UGC NET results, final answer key

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: When results are available, candidates can check them at ntaresults.nic.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 03:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out for 577 posts on upsc.gov.in, direct links here

UPSC EPFO Result 2023: Candidates can check their results on upsc.gov.in or use links given below.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, direct links here
exam results
Published on Jul 22, 2023 10:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

When is UGC NET result 2023? Check official update on probable date

UGC NET 2023 results are expected to be announced on July 26. Candidates can check their marks on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023: Official update on result date (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Jul 21, 2023 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Final provisional answer key out

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at csirnet.nta.nic.in(HT file)
exam results
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 06:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

The results of the CUET PG 2023 have been released by the NTA. Candidates can check their scores on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2023 results.

CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released: Know how to check

Higher Education Department, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 07:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Higher Education Dept, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today, July 20.

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment list released at cee.dtecounselling.in

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment results declared today. Candidates can check the allotment list at cee.dtecounselling.in by entering roll number and DOB.

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment list released at cee.dtecounselling.in
exam results
Published on Jul 20, 2023 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA CUET PG 2023 results released. Candidates can check results on cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 8.33 lakh applicants took the exam from June 5-30.

NTA CUET PG results 2023 out at cuet.nta.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released

Bihar BCECE Board has released the results for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level), and Para Medical (Matric Level) exams.

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
exam results
Published on Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ATMA admit card 2023 released at atmaaims.com, know how to download

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the ATMA admit card today at 5 pm.

ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in, get link

Dibrugarh University has released the DUPGET 2023 results.

Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results declared at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results released at cuet.nta.nic.in. The link to check the results is given below.

CUET PG 2023 results out
exam results
Updated on Jul 21, 2023 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
