CTET Result 2023 Live: CBSE CTET December result latest updates

CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce CTET December 2022 exam results in due course of time. Candidates can check their CTET scores on ctet.nic.in after the official announcement.

There is no official confirmation yet regarding the release date and time of CTET result. According to some reports, CBSE may declare CTET results by the end of February.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The preliminary answer key was published on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 17, 2023. The final answer key is likely to be released along with results. When available, the direct link to check CTET scores will be added here.