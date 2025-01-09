CTET result 2024 for December exam announced, how to check scores

CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted in December 2024. Candidates can check their results and download scorecards from ctet.nic.in. UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the CTET result online, candidates need to use their roll numbers as login credentials. Here is the direct link

CTET December 2024 result download link

How to check CTET December 2024 result

Go to ctet.nic.in Open the December exam result link. Enter your roll number and submit. Check your result and download the scorecard.

The exam was conducted on December 14 and 15 at test centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on January 1 along with the scanned images of OMR sheets. The board also invited objections from candidates on the payment of ₹1,000 per question.

“ There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website ctet.nic.in from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” CBSE said in the official notice.

It added that subject experts will review the challenges submitted by the candidates.

If a challenge to the provisional answer key is accepted, meaning if the subject experts notice any mistake, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded, the board said.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” it added

CBSE said the board's decision on the challenges would be final and that no further communication would be entertained.