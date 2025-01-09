CBSE CTET 2024 results out at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of CTET 2024 on its official website. The CBSE CTET December examination was conducted for two papers, Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

About the exam:

Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check their results using their roll number as login credentials.

Direct Link to check CBSE CTET 2024 Results

Exam Pattern:

Paper I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II is for a candidate who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Regarding CTET certificate:

The CTET qualifying certificate of the candidate is valid for lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET Certificate. However, a person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again to improve his/her score.

According to the official website, CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates need to be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates of the candidates will also contain an encrypted QR Code for security purposes.

