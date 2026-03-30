CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results when declared

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CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results

CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CTET 2026 Result. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026. The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country. The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹1000/- per question. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹1000/- per question. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.