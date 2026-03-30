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    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results when declared

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 2:00:23 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: CBSE CTET results not yet announced. Follow the blog to check the results, direct link, scorecard and other details here.

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results
    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CTET 2026 Result. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026. The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.

    The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay 1000/- per question.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay 1000/- per question.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2026 2:00:23 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: No update on date and time

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: There is no update on result date and time yet.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:29:49 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Official website to check

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: ctet.nic.in

    Mar 30, 2026 1:24:47 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Click on CTET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:21:35 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Provisional key out on March 12

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay 1000/- per question.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:18:38 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Exam shift details

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:15:28 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Check re-exam date

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:11:45 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: When was exam held?

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:08:58 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Where to check results?

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: When declared, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Mar 30, 2026 1:05:07 PM IST

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Date and time

    CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The date and time of announcement of CBSE CTET results have not disclosed yet.

    News education exam results CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results when declared
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