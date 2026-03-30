CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET results when declared
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: CBSE CTET results not yet announced. Follow the blog to check the results, direct link, scorecard and other details here.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced CTET 2026 Result. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026. The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country....Read More
The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹1000/- per question.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: No update on date and time
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: There is no update on result date and time yet.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Official website to check
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: ctet.nic.in
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Provisional key out on March 12
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The CTET answer key was released on March 12, 2026. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on March 15, 2026. To raise objection against the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹1000/- per question.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Exam shift details
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Check re-exam date
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: When was exam held?
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Where to check results?
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: When declared, candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: Date and time
CTET Result 2026 News LIVE: The date and time of announcement of CBSE CTET results have not disclosed yet.