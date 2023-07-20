CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET PG 2023 results on July 20. Candidates who took the CUET PG exams can view the results at cuet.nta.nic.in, the exam's official website. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards using their Application No. and Date of Birth. CUET PG Result 2023 Live updates.

CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in

Over 8.33 lakh candidates applied to take the CUET PG exam this year. The CUET UG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and June 22 to June 30.

CUET PG result 2023: How to check your score online

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Now, open the link to download the scorecard.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

NTA released the provisional CUET PG answer key on July 13. The preliminary key was initially subject to objections from applicants until July 15; however, that deadline was later extended to July 16. The final answer keys for the CUET PG were released on July 19.

