CUET UG Result 2022: NTA seeks more time to declare results; What we know so far

CUET UG Result 2022: Results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022), the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating universities was supposed to be out by 10 pm today, September 15. However, as per a recent tweet by National Testing Agency, declaration of CUET YG result 2022 may take “some more time”. Follow live updates on CUET UG result 2022.

Earlier today, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that “Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10.00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students.”

However, one minute past 10 pm, which was supposed to be the deadline for CUET results, NTA informed aspirants that the agency is still working on results.

“We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time," the agency said on Twitter.

Final answer key of CUET UG 2022, which was supposed to be out by 10 pm, is also awaited.

The first edition of CUET UG 2022 was conducted by NTA on behalf of UGC in July-August. Around 14 lakh candidates had registered for it and of them, 60% took the test.

