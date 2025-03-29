Menu Explore
Delhi DoE Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results 2025 declared at edudel.nic.in, check via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Delhi DoE Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results 2025 have been declared at edudel.nic.in. Students can check via direct link below. 

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has declared the results for Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 (Science, Arts and Commerce) . Students who appeared in the exams as well as parents can now check and download the results on the official website edudel.nic.in.

Delhi DoE Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results 2025 are out at edudel.nic.in, The direct link to check is given here.
Delhi DoE Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results 2025 are out at edudel.nic.in, The direct link to check is given here.

Students can check their results by entering details like Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth. For Class 11, students will have to choose their respective stream.

Direct link to check Delhi DoE Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results

After downloading the results, students are required to carefully check the results and report any discrepancies to the Directorate of Education at the earliest

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education, Delhi, has already declared the results for Classes 3, 4, and 5. The results can be accessed on the official website at the edudel.nic.in.

Also read: Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results 2025 declared at edudel.nic.in, here's direct link and how to check your scores

Delhi DoE Results 2025: Steps to download Delhi School Results 2025 for Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the “Results 2024-25”
  3. Enter your credentials as asked and submit.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Carefully review your result.
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, visit the official website of DoE Delhi.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
