DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

University of Delhi released the third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes on November 13. The CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in, has the DU 3rd merit list for 2022. For updates follow the live blog.

As per the revised schedule candidates can accept the seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022. The deadline for online payment of admission fees is November 17, 2022. Following that, from November 14 to November 16, colleges will review and approve applications.

