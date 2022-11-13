Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:48 PM IST

University of Delhi released the third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes on November 13.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

University of Delhi released the third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes on November 13. The CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in, has the DU 3rd merit list for 2022. For updates follow the live blog.

As per the revised schedule candidates can accept the seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022. The deadline for online payment of admission fees is November 17, 2022. Following that, from November 14 to November 16, colleges will review and approve applications.

Direct link here

DU UG Admission 2022:How to check third merit list

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on round three allotment list

Key in your application number, password

CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
du admissions merit list
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP