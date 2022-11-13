DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: UG third list today on admisison.uod.ac.in

DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: University of Delhi will publish the third allotment or merit list for undergraduate courses today, November 13. DU 3rd merit list 2022 will be available on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in, at or after 5 pm.

To check the merit list, candidates are required to login to the admission portal with their credentials.

The revised schedule for the third round of DU UG admission says candidates have to accept the seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022. The deadline for online payment of admission fees is November 17, 2022.

