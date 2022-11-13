Home / Education / Admissions / DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: UG third list today on admisison.uod.ac.in
DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: UG third list today on admisison.uod.ac.in

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 10:52 AM IST

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Third list for UG admission will be published today on admisison.uod.ac.in.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: UG third list on admisison.uod.ac.in today
DU 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: UG third list on admisison.uod.ac.in today(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Dehi
DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: University of Delhi will publish the third allotment or merit list for undergraduate courses today, November 13. DU 3rd merit list 2022 will be available on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in, at or after 5 pm. 

To check the merit list, candidates are required to login to the admission portal with their credentials. 

The revised schedule for the third round of DU UG admission says candidates have to accept the seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022. The deadline for online payment of admission fees is November 17, 2022.

Follow this blog for latest updates on DU UG admission and 3rd merit list. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 13, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    DU admission 2022: 3rd merit list release time

    The third list will be announced at or after 5 pm, as per the revised admission schedule. 

  • Nov 13, 2022 10:50 AM IST

    DU 3rd merit list 2022

    Delhi University 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses will be published today, November 13. 

