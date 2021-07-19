Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board, GBSHSE, has declared the class 12 or HSSC result today. Over 20,000 students received their HSSC result today
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Goa Board, GBSHSE, has declared the class 12 or HSSC result today. Over 20,000 students received their HSSC result today from the websites https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in/.

Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 Live

Direct link to check result

The class 12 result was first released in a press conference held at DOE Porvorim.

In 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the board had registered 89.27% pass. A total of 85.30% students had passed in arts stream while 92.82% commerce students had cleared the exam. 88.96% students had passed the science exam and 88.91% students passed from vocational stream. A total of 17,183 students had appeared for the exam last year.

The class 10 board exam results were already announced. A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.

