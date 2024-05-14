Goa SSC Results 2024 Date and Time: GBSHSE Class 10 results to be declared on May 15 at 5.30 pm

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that the class 10 results will be declared at 5:30 pm on May 15, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results may visit the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net. Candidates can also check their results on the DigiLocker Portal apart from the official website. (PTI File)

According to the official notification, the SSC examination was conducted by GBSHSE between April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The Class 10 examination was carried out at 31 exam centres across the state.

Officials informed that the consolidated result sheet will be available for candidates to download from the school login on May 17, 2024, from 2 pm onwards. Candidates can also check their results on the DigiLocker Portal apart from the official website.

As per GBSHSE, a total of 9743 boys and 9814 girls have appeared for the Class 10 examination. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 96.64% (Semester pattern).

Steps to check Goa SSC results:

Visit the official website results.gbshsegoa.net

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

