Haryana D El Ed July 2022 exam results announced, details here
BSEH Haryana D El Ed results announced on bseh.org.in. Check details here.
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced results of D El Ed regular and re-appear examinations held in July, 2022. These results will be accessible through the link given on bseh.org.in.
A total of 11,319 candidates appeared in D El Ed first year exam 2021, of whom 4295 or 37.95% candidates been declared pass. The pass percentage of male candidates is 32.32% and it is 43.06% in the case of female candidates.
In Haryana D El Ed 2nd year exam 2020, a total of 13,763 candidates appeared and of them 7,955 or 57.80% have passed. Pass percentage of women candidates is 62.01% while it is 50.88 for men.
Direct link for Haryana D El Ed July result
Here are details about re appear exams:
D El Ed 1st year re-appear exam 2020:
Appeared: 2,133
Pass: 1,184
Pass percentage: 55.51%
D El Ed 1st year re-appear exam 2019:
Appeared: 298
Pass: 149
Pass percentage: 50%
D El Ed 2nd year re-appear exam 2019:
Appeared: 556
Pass: 425
Pass percentage: 76.44%
Performance sheets of candidates will be available through institute login, BSEH has informed.
The board further said that candidates who have failed or need to re-appear in the upcoming exam need to apply through institute login. The last date for these candidates to apply for the January 2023 exam is October 16 (without late fee).