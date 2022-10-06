Haryana D El Ed July 2022 exam results announced, details here

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced results of D El Ed regular and re-appear examinations held in July, 2022. These results will be accessible through the link given on bseh.org.in.

A total of 11,319 candidates appeared in D El Ed first year exam 2021, of whom 4295 or 37.95% candidates been declared pass. The pass percentage of male candidates is 32.32% and it is 43.06% in the case of female candidates.

In Haryana D El Ed 2nd year exam 2020, a total of 13,763 candidates appeared and of them 7,955 or 57.80% have passed. Pass percentage of women candidates is 62.01% while it is 50.88 for men.

Direct link for Haryana D El Ed July result

Here are details about re appear exams:

D El Ed 1st year re-appear exam 2020:

Appeared: 2,133

Pass: 1,184

Pass percentage: 55.51%

D El Ed 1st year re-appear exam 2019:

Appeared: 298

Pass: 149

Pass percentage: 50%

D El Ed 2nd year re-appear exam 2019:

Appeared: 556

Pass: 425

Pass percentage: 76.44%

Performance sheets of candidates will be available through institute login, BSEH has informed.

The board further said that candidates who have failed or need to re-appear in the upcoming exam need to apply through institute login. The last date for these candidates to apply for the January 2023 exam is October 16 (without late fee).