Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: How to check results on bseh.org

Board of School Education, Haryana will declare Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 on October 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed (regular/ re-appear) examination can check the result through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.

The examination result was earlier scheduled to release at 11 am, but the timing was postponed. The Haryana D.El.Ed result was announced by HBSE Board President Jagbir Singh. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: How to check results

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.

Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 link available at the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted in July- August 2022 across the state at various exam centres. The exam duration was for 3 hours and all the candidates had to follow the COVID19 instructions issued by the central and state government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.