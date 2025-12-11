IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can download the scorecard through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scorecard will be available on the official website from December 10 to December 17, 2025.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 scorecard IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: How to check scorecard To download the scorecard candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mains result was announced on December 1, 2025. The Institute conducted the main examination for the Probationary Officers post on October 12, 2025. The main exam comprised of objective and descriptive questions. The exam duration was for 190 minutes. The question paper was set in English and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, the interview admit card has also been released. The interview dates will be available to candidates on the admit card. The Institute has also activated the link to upload the documents for the provisional shortlisted candidates for interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.