IBPS releases provisional allotment list for CSA, PO, SO and RRBs out at ibps.in, check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for JA, PO, SO and RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for Customer Support Associates, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and RRBs can check the provisional allotment list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The provisional allotment under reserve list is being made based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates.