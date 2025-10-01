Edit Profile
    IBPS releases provisional allotment list for CSA, PO, SO and RRBs out at ibps.in, check here

    IBPS has released the provisional allotment list for CSA, PO, SO and RRBs. The direct links to check list is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:33 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for JA, PO, SO and RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for Customer Support Associates, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and RRBs can check the provisional allotment list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    The provisional allotment under reserve list is being made based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates.

    Direct link to check provisional allotment for CSA

    Direct link to check provisional allotment for PO

    Direct link to check provisional allotment for SO

    Direct link to check provisional allotment for RRB

    IBPS releases provisional allotment list: How to check

    To check the allotment list candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    2. Click on IBPS provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and check the provisional list.

    5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Exam Results/IBPS Releases Provisional Allotment List For CSA, PO, SO And RRBs Out At Ibps.in, Check Here
