Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for JA, PO, SO and RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for Customer Support Associates, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers and RRBs can check the provisional allotment list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS releases provisional allotment list for CSA, PO, SO and RRBs out at ibps.in, check here

The provisional allotment under reserve list is being made based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and check the provisional list.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.