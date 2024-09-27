IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 out at ibps.in, here's how to check

The results for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 are out. Those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary written examination and would like to check their results can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates A total of 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks are expected to be filled through this recruitment process. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates need to note that the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result will be available on the official website from September 27 to October 4, 2024. Those candidates who have cleared the prelims examination are eligible to attempt the main examination.

The written examination was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. Meanwhile, The IBPS RRB Clerk main examination will be held on October 6, 2024.

Main Exam Pattern:

The main examination will comprise 200 questions of 200 marks. Questions from topics like Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability will be asked. The total time duration is 2 hours.

Vacancy details:

A total of 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks are expected to be filled through this recruitment process.

Here are the steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

