IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Office Assistant Prelims result expected soon, updates here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Office Assistant (called RRB Clerk) Prelims results soon. The results of IBPS RRB Clerk prelims examination is tentatively scheduled for September. Once declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the bank, ibps.in, using registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

There is no official confirmation on the exact date and time for the announcement of this result.

The RRB Clerk mains exam is likely to be held on October 6. Prelims result will be announced before that. After the prelims result, call letters and information handout for the mains examination will be shared with candidates.

The institute will announce the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results first and scorecards will be shared at ibps.in a few days later.

The IBPS RRB PO mains exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29. Results of the RRB PO prelims exam have been announced and admit cards for the mains test have been released.

Through IBPS RRB Clerk and PO, the institute will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

