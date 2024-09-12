IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: How to check Office Assistant results when out

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: As per the institute's calendar, prelims result will be announced in September (ibps.in, screenshot)

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims result (IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result 2024) soon. Once declared, candidates can check it on ibps.in. To download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result, candidates need to use the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. ...Read More

The result of the RRB PO Prelims exam was announced on September 4 for a limited number of candidates. In a message displayed on the official website, the institute said candidates who have received SMS on their registered numbers can check their examination update.

As per the exam notification for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024, the result announcement is tentatively scheduled for August/September. The exact date was not mentioned.

In the calendar of examinations, the IBPS has tentatively scheduled the single examination for officers scale 2 and 3 and the main examination for officers scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains) on September 29

The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, 2024.

Through this recruitment process, the IBPS will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

Follow IBPS RRB Clerk result live updates below.