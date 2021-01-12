IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Officer's Scale- I result declared at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday declared the RRB Officers Scale - I prelims result 2020 on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I exam can check their results from the official website. The link to check result will be active till January 18, 2021. The institute conducted the preliminary online examination on September 12 and 13, 2020.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale 1 prelims result 2020

How to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CRP – RRB – IX - Recruitment of Officers Scale I results"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.