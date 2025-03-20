IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard on March 20, 2025. The scorecard for Specialist Officers result can be checked and downloaded by candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check

The scores will be available for display from March 20 to March 31, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard: How to download

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scores of online main examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:

a. Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in objective questions is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

b. Final scores for posts other than 'Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-1)' are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point for objective questions.

c. Final scores for the post 'Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-1)', scores on objective questions obtained are added to the score of Descriptive questions.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.