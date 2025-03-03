ICAI CA January Result 2025 likely on March 4, here's how to check Intermediate, Foundation scores when released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will likely be declaring the ICAI CA January Result 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. When released, the results for both Intermediate and Foundation course examination will be available on the official website at ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA January 2025 results will likely be released on March 4, 2025. Check how to download the scores when out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ICAI CA January Result 2025: Here's how to download when out

When the results are out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on ICAI CA January Result 2025 link.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your ICAI CA January 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

An official notice released by the ICAI earlier stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

Candidates must noted that for accessing the result they will have to enter the Registration Number along with the Roll Number.

Notably, the Intermediate Course examination was held on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II.

In the Intermediate course, all papers was held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

The Foundation course examination was held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.