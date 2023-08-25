ICSI CS Executive result 2023 released: Bhumika Singh Secures rank 1
ICSI releases executive program results, check the merit list at www.icsi.edu. Top 10 rank holders announced.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the executive programme merit list on the official website. The ICSI Executive programme results were announced at 2 p.m. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live.
ICSI Executive Result 2023: Top 10 rank holders
Rank 1: Bhumka Singh
Rank 2: Salini Bhavin Khant
Rank 3: Rohan Dinesh Panjwani
Rank 4: Anush Pandmakar Shetty
Rank 5: Mayank Lodha
Rank 6: Sahil Patel
Rank 7: K Balasubramanian
Rank 8: Asmi Kailash Agraw
Rank 9: Kunal
Rank 10: Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati
Direct link to check ICSI CS Executive result 2023
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: How to check scores
Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Click on the ICSI executive results 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The next examination for the executive program and professional program will take place from December 21, 2023, to December 30, 2023, and applicants must submit an online enrollment form for the examination as well as the required examination fee by August 26, 2023.