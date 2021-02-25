ICSI CS Professional results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

ICSI CS Professional results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday, February 25, declared the results of the CS Professional exams 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Professional exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The institute will also announce the results of the CS Executive examination 2020 at 2 pm today on its official website.

The institute had conducted the CS Professional exams in December 2020.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Professional results 2020

How to check ICSI CS Professional results 2020:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link of ICSI CS result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, "ICSI Examination Professional Result December 2020"

Key in your credentials and login

The ICSI CS Professional results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.