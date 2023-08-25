The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CS Result 2023 for Professional & Executive courses on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2023 for Professional & Executive courses releasing today at icsi.edu (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results.

ICSI CS Result 2023: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute along with his/her particulars.

