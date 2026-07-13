The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET June Result 2026 date. The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be declared on July 15, 2026. The results will be announced at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET June Result 2026 releasing on July 15 at icsi.edu, official notice here

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As per the official notice, the result, along with each candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the Institute's website. The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), June 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the declaration of the result, for download by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

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ICSI CSEET June Result 2026: How to check

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{{#usCountry}} To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on the ICSI CSEET June Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The CSEET exam was held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. On the first day, the Business Communication paper was held, on the second day, the Fundamentals of Accounting was held, on the third day, the Economic and Business Environment was held, and on the fourth day, the Business Laws and Management was held. The exam on all days except the last day lasted 3 hours. On the last date, the exam duration was 2 hours.

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The examination is the mandatory entry-level examination for individuals aspiring to become Company Secretaries (CS). Administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), it is held to screen candidates, ensuring they possess the baseline aptitude, legal acumen, and communication skills required to handle complex corporate governance and legal compliance. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here