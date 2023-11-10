The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) has announced CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November results. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check the results on icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, here's how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ICSI conducted the CSEET November exam on Saturday, November 4, in remote proctored mode. Those who faced technical glitches got another chance to take it on Monday, November 6. Results of all both days will be declared together. .

Login credentials required for checking CSEET results are Application number and date of birth.

How to check CSEET November result 2023

Go to the website of the institute, icsi.edu.

The result login window will be displayed on the home page of the website.

Enter your application number and date of birth to login.

Check your CSEET result.

ICSI is not going to send physical copies of e-result-cum-marks statement to candidates. It will be uploaded on the institute's website immediately after the result is announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}