Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), November, 2023 Session can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks is also available to the Candidates for download via website of the Institute.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No physical copy of result-cum-marks sheet will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

