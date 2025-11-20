Edit Profile
    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 declared at icsi.edu, here's how to check

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check results is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 20, 2025 1:56 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CSEET November Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE Updates

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 declared at icsi.edu, here's how to check (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
    The Institute has released the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks and formal -result-cum-marks state on the official website.

    Direct link to check here

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: How to check

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps provided below.

    1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

    2. Click on ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks are available on the official website. The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November, 2025 Session is also available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

