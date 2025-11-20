ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE: November exam results to be out today at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE: November session results will be announced today, November 20. Follow the blog for latest updates.
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be out at 2 pm today. The result, along with the individual candidate's subject-wise breakup of marks, will be made available on the official website.
The written examination was held on November 8 and 10, 2025. The exam was held across various exam centres across the country.
The formal e-result cum marks statement of the test will be available on the official website immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE: November session result at 2 pm
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check results?
