ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the official website. Also, Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2023 Session can also be checked on the website.

All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site by following the steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

