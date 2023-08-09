Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2023 04:01 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the official website. Also, Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2023 Session can also be checked on the website.

All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Result 2023 

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

