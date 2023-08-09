Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live: CSEET July out on icsi.edu, direct link
Live

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live: CSEET July out on icsi.edu, direct link

Aug 09, 2023 04:49 PM IST
ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check ICSI CSEET July results on icsi.edu. 

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. Candidates can check ICSI CSEET July results on icsi.edu. 

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: July results out on icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: July results out on icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET July 2023 result direct link.

To check CSEET July results, candidates will have to use application number and date of birth. The institute will not provide physical copies of marks sheets for CSEET results. Digital versions of this document will be available through candidate login. 

ICSI conducted the July edition of CSEET 2023 on July 30 and August 1.Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Details required to check scores 

    Registration number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    CSEET Result: Subject wise breakup available at icsi.edu

    The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the official website. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Steps to check scores 

    Go to icsi.edu.

    Now, open the CSEET July 2023 result link.

    Login with application number, date of birth and check your score.

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:27 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: List of websites 

    icsi.edu

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result: About formal e-result-cum-marks statement

    The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2023 Session is available on the website. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET July Result 2023: When was exam conducted?

    The examination was conducted on July 30 and August 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Login credentials 

    Registration number

    Date of birth 

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    CSEET Result 2023: Subject wise break up available 

    The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the official website. Also, Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2023 Session can also be checked on the website.

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET July Result: How to check scores 

    Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

    Click on ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Where to check 

    icsi.edu

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result direct link

    Direct link to check ICSI CSEET July 2023 result.

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    CSEET July 2023 result announced

    ICSI has announced CSEET 2023 July exam results. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    CSEET July result 2023: Anytime now

    CSEET results of the July 2023 exam session will be announced anytime now. The official time for result declaration is 4 pm. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET July result in 10 minutes

    Around 10 minutes remaining till CSEET results. Keep your login details ready. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: No physical marks sheet

    The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET will be uploaded on the website of ICSI immediately after declaration of result. No physical copy of marks sheet will be provided, ICSI said. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: Direct link

    The direct link to check CSEET results has been added to the official website, icsi.edu. However, it is not active yet. Check it after 4 pm.

    ICSI CSEET July result 2023 direct link

  • Aug 09, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    CSEET result 2023: 1 hour remaining

    One hour till CSEET results. It will be announced on icsi.edu at 4 pm.

  • Aug 09, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: How to check scores

    1. Go to icsi.edu.
    2. Now, open the CSEET July 2023 result link.
    3. Login with application number, date of birth and check your score.
  • Aug 09, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: Login credentials required to check marks

    To download CSEET result, these information will be required:

    1. Application number.
    2. Date of birth.
  • Aug 09, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    Where to check ICSI CSEET result 2023

    ICSI will publish CSEET results through its official website, icsi.edu. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    CSEET result 2023 time

    ICSI CSEET July result will be announced at 4 pm. After that, candidates can download their e-marks sheets from the institute's website. 

  • Aug 09, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET July 2023 results today

    ICSI is going to announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July exam results today, August 9. 

