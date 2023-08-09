ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 released at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The results will be announced at 4 pm today. ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 releasing today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

The examination was conducted on July 30 and August 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

The official notice reads, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 30th July, 2023 and 01st August, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 09th August, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.”

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

ICSI CSEET July Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET July Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

