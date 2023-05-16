ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced result of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2023. Candidates can go to icsi.edu and check their CSEET May exam results. The direct link is given below. ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu

The entrance test for admission to the CS Executive course was held on May 6. A re-exam was held on May 8 for students who faced technical glitches on the exam day.

ICSI has informed that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET May 2023 will be uploaded on icsi.edu immediately after announcement of results.

No physical copy of this document will be provided to students, it added.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2023

How to check CSEET 2023 result

Go to the official website, icsi.edu. Open the link to check CSEET May exam results. Login with your credentials. Check and download your result. Take a print out of the marks sheet.