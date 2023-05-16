Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check

ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 16, 2023 04:06 PM IST

ICSI CSEET result 2023 for May exam announced. Use the link given here to check marks.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced result of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2023. Candidates can go to icsi.edu and check their CSEET May exam results. The direct link is given below. ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 declared on icsi.edu

The entrance test for admission to the CS Executive course was held on May 6. A re-exam was held on May 8 for students who faced technical glitches on the exam day.

ICSI has informed that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET May 2023 will be uploaded on icsi.edu immediately after announcement of results.

No physical copy of this document will be provided to students, it added.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2023

How to check CSEET 2023 result

  1. Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
  2. Open the link to check CSEET May exam results.
  3. Login with your credentials.
  4. Check and download your result. Take a print out of the marks sheet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icsi exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP