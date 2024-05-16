CSEET Result 2024 Live: ICSI CSEET May result today on icsi.edu

CSEET Result 2024 May Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 exam result today, May 16. The ICSI CSEET May 2024 result will be shared with candidates at 2 pm on icsi.edu. Along with the CSEET result, the ICSI will issue candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks and no physical copy of the same will be provided, the institute said....Read More

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,” it said.

The entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4 and a re-exam for students affected by technical issues was held on May 6.

Follow this live blog for the ICSI CSEET result 2024 direct link and other details.