Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CSEET Result 2024 Live: ICSI CSEET May result today on icsi.edu

    May 16, 2024 9:19 AM IST
    CSEET Result May 2024 Live Updates: ICSI will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test marks today at 2 pm
    CSEET Result 2024 May Live: ICSI CSEET result today on icsi.edu
    CSEET Result 2024 May Live: ICSI CSEET result today on icsi.edu

    CSEET Result 2024 May Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 exam result today, May 16. The ICSI CSEET May 2024 result will be shared with candidates at 2 pm on icsi.edu. Along with the CSEET result, the ICSI will issue candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks and no physical copy of the same will be provided, the institute said....Read More

    “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,” it said.

    The entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4 and a re-exam for students affected by technical issues was held on May 6.

    Follow this live blog for the ICSI CSEET result 2024 direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 16, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    How to check CSEET result 2024 for the May exam

    1. Go to the institute's website, icsi.edu.
    2. Open the CSEET result link given on the home page.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check the CSEET result.
    May 16, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET May 2024 result today

    The ICSI will announce CSEET May 2024 exam results today, May 16. Candidates can check their marks on the institute's official wesbite at 2 pm.

    News education exam results CSEET Result 2024 Live: ICSI CSEET May result today on icsi.edu

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes