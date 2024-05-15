ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Date, Time: May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, May 16. Students can check the CSEET May exam result 2 pm onwards on icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’swebsite: www.icsi.edu.Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records," the institute said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates, it added.

The ICSI's Executive course entrance examination was conducted on Saturday, May 4, in a remote-proctored mode, and a re-exam was held on May 6.

In an official notice, the institute said some candidates were unable to appear in the May 4 exam due to technical issues and they were given another opportunity to take the test on Monday.

When declared, students can check CSEET results by following the steps mentioned below.

How to check ICSI CSEET May 2024 result

Open the institute's website, icsi.edu. On the home page, the link to check CSEET May 2024 result will be displayed. Open it. Provide your login details. Submit and check your marks.

For further information, candidates can visit the institute's official website.