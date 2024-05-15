 ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Date, Time: May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Date, Time: May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2024 01:54 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: Students can check the CSEET May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm on icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, May 16. Students can check the CSEET May exam result 2 pm onwards on icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CSEET May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’swebsite: www.icsi.edu.Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records," the institute said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates, it added.

The ICSI's Executive course entrance examination was conducted on Saturday, May 4, in a remote-proctored mode, and a re-exam was held on May 6.

In an official notice, the institute said some candidates were unable to appear in the May 4 exam due to technical issues and they were given another opportunity to take the test on Monday.

When declared, students can check CSEET results by following the steps mentioned below.

How to check ICSI CSEET May 2024 result

  1. Open the institute's website, icsi.edu.
  2. On the home page, the link to check CSEET May 2024 result will be displayed. Open it.
  3. Provide your login details.
  4. Submit and check your marks.

For further information, candidates can visit the institute's official website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Date, Time: May exam result tomorrow at 2 pm

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On