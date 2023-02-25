Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI December 2022 Executive result out on icsi.edu, get link to check result

ICSI December 2022 Executive result out on icsi.edu, get link to check result

exam results
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:58 PM IST

ICSI announced Company Secretary (CS) Executive results today, February 25 at 2 pm.

ICSI December 2022 Executive result out on icsi.edu,
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced Company Secretary (CS) Executive results today, February 25 at 2 pm. Candidates can check the ICSI CS executive result on the official website at icsi.edu. For live updates click here.

The ICSI CS Professional exam result was announced at 11 am.

The e-result-cum-marks statement for the executive programme exam will be posted on the official website as soon as the results are announced. Candidates must use their e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference, use, and records because they won't receive a physical copy of it.

Here's the direct link to check the ICSI CS Executive result

ICSI result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your application number and date of birth

ICSI result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icsi icsi cs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP