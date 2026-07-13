The Indian Army has declared the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Examination can check the results on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check here

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The Common Entrance Exam was held from June 1 to June 16, 2026. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

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The exam was an objective-type exam taken using multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates needed to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, as per the application category.

Direct link to check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.