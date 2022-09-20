JAC Madrasa and Madhyama exam result out at jacresults.com, get link

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Madrasa examination result for year 2022 and 2021 and Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination - 2022 on September 20. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of f JAC at jacresults.com. Candidates can check their result using their Roll Code and Roll Number.

Madrasa examination result 2022

Madrasa examination result 2021

Madhyama Sanskrit examination result

JAC Class 10th result 2022: How to check JAC Class 10th result

Visit the official website at jacresults.com

On the home page, click on the result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future use.

